PICS:Almost R500K worth of drugs seized at suspected drug den in Phoenix

Durban: Almost R500 000 worth of drugs was seized at an alleged rug den in Phoenix on Thursday. According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, one person has been arrested and charged for dealing in and possession of drugs.

“The suspect was nabbed while on his way to do a delivery. One person, was nabbed with 600 pieces of crack cocaine and has been arrested. Picture: Supplied “He was found in possession of 600 pieces of crack cocaine.” Police then went the alleged drug den in Brayford Avenue, Phoenix.

Sewpersad said police seized large amounts of cocaine in various forms. He said police also found drug sale books, packs of cutting blades, scales, and packaging. The drugs seized were estimated to have a street value of R492 900.

Police also seized more than 400 loose pieces crack cocaine. In a separate incident earlier this week, police arrested three people at the well-known drug den in Wareham Place in Westham, Phoenix. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police arrested three suspects who were found in possession of 650 capsules of heroin. “Police proceeded to Charclay Gardens in Clayfield, Phoenix, where a 31-year-old male was found in possession of 20 mandrax tablets and five pieces of cocaine.”