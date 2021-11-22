PICS:Winner of eThekwini’s Sand Sculpture Competition plans to use his winnings to buy a cow

Durban: The winner of Sand Sculpture Competition at Durban’s South Beach this weekend plans to invest his winnings on a cow. Lindo Zungu walked away with the grand prize of R10 000.

The competition was held alongside the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship at New Beach where Mozambique won the finale. eThekwini Municipality said 10 sand sculpture artists who had permits were allowed to compete.

Lucas Mahlangu won R5 000 for coming second. Picture: Supplied The artists brief for the competition was ’My City, Our City, the place to be.’ Zungu has been a sand artist for 18 years. It is how he earns a living.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Zungu planned to use his cash price to buy a cow to invest on his cattle stock back at his home in KwaHlabisa. Lucas Mahlangu placed second and won R5 000, followed by Jabulani Ndlanzi who won R2 500.

Jabulani Ndlanzi won R2 500. Picture: Supplied Mayisela said the municipality assisted the artists to improve their art through training.