Pietermaritzburg homeowner charged with murder of a suspected intruder

DURBAN: A Pietermaritzburg homeowner has been charged with the murder of a suspected intruder. The 62-year-old man made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mountain Rise SAPS officers responded to a report of a shooting in Stork Road on October 7 at 9.30am. “Upon arrival at the scene, they noticed a 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds on the arm and lower abdomen. “He was stuck on the fence, still breathing, and an ambulance was called.

“They certified him dead at the scene. Police were informed that the deceased was an intruder and was shot by the owner of the house.” Gwala confirmed the 62-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for murder. In a separate incident, in August last year, a Westville homeowner allegedly shot dead two robbers who stormed his home.

The Daily News reported that there was an exchange of gunfire between the owner and the robbers. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three men allegedly entered the house and robbed the occupants. "The said suspects were approached by the owner of the house and shots were fired. Two suspects were declared dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of robbery and attempted murder and an inquest have been opened at Westville police station for investigation," she said.