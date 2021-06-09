Pinetown shootings: man found dead next to car, another shot at intersection

Durban: Two people were shot in Pinetown in two separate incidents yesterday.

In one of the incidents, a male was found lying next to his motor vehicle, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Pinetown SAPS are investigating a case of murder after a 56-year-old man was found dead on Palm Road in Pinetown.

“Police preliminary investigation revealed that three gunshots were fired and one hit the deceased’s vehicle. An unknown man was seen fleeing the scene towards Palm Street in New Germany and getting into his silver vehicle. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to the shooting incident just after 3pm.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to assist him and he was declared deceased on arrival.”

In another incident, Mbele said a 52-year-old man was driving on Bamboo Lane in Pinetown when he allegedly had an argument with another driver who was allegedly driving recklessly.

“It is alleged the other driver withdrew his firearm, shot the complainant and sped off. The injured driver was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said the victim had sustained a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

“It was alleged by members of the public that an altercation had broken out when the shot was fired.

“When medics arrived on scene they found the patient in a serious condition who required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him.

“Once treated by paramedics and staff at a local medical centre the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital.”

