Plan your route! The on-ramp to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Highway will closed
Durban: eThekwini Municipality has warned the public that the on-ramp to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli M4 Highway from the City, would be closed from tomorrow for maintenance work.
In a statement the City said the on-ramp will be closed near Albert Park from August 31 until September 12.
The closure is due to the maintenance work being done to the expansion bridge joint by the Road Provisions Department in the Engineering Unit.
Traffic travelling from city towards the M4 flyover on-ramp bridge (south bound) will be interrupted. All traffic will be detoured to Umbilo / R102 /Margaret Mncadi to join M4 freeway.
IOL