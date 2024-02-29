Please Call Me saga: Vodacom says the payout will impact it immensely

Vodacom said the impact of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Please Call Me judgment, if it was upheld, would be vast and wide-ranging on both Vodacom South Africa and the Vodacom Group. The telecommunications company said it approached the Constitutional Court to overturn a the SCA judgment in the Please Call Me saga.

Vodacom said the SCA judgment was “fundamentally flawed” and said that key aspects of the ruling did not accord with the spirit of the law. The company was approaching the apex court as the Supreme Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal and said that Vodacom’s CEO Shameel Joosub should make an offer to Nkosana Makate. Vodacom needs to assume that Makate had an 18-year contract with Vodacom and compensate him accordingly.

Vodacom must pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total revenue generated by the Please Call Me service that was derived from the prepaid or contract offerings from March 2001 to March 2021 (18 years), including interest. A number of news outlets have speculated that amount could be as high as R20-billion. “It is apparent from the dissenting judgment of the SCA that the majority judgment overlooked or ignored many of the issues between the parties and their evidence and submissions relating to those issues,” Vodacom said.

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITIES FOR SA The company goes on to say that this judgement would also affect South Africa’s attractiveness as an investment destination. ‘It would negatively impact our employees, shareholders and Vodacom’s contribution to public finances. It would also have an impact on our network investment, coverage and social programmes,” Vodacom said. Vodacom said it has tired to negotiate with Makate and tried to come up with a “reasonable compensation” plan.

“These efforts, to date, unfortunately have failed. Vodacom remains open to constructive dialogue and good-faith negotiations and, without prejudice to its constitutional court appeal process, to agree a fair and reasonable amount as compensation for Mr Makate’s idea that led to the development of the ‘please call me’ product. It is Vodacom’s desire that the matter be amicably resolved and brought to a timely conclusion.” Vodacom has suggested an amount of R47 million to Makate but he has rejected this amount. MAKATE SAYS HE IS WILLING TO MEET IOL Business reached out to Makate to get his take on Vodacom’s statement.

Makate’s lawyer, Wilna Lubbe said on Thursday that Makate has noticed the media release and the desire by Vodacom that the matter be amicably resolved. “He has not been approached directly, but has accepted the invitation in a letter directed to Vodacom’s lawyers. He proposed a meeting with Vodacom’s representatives within the next couple of days for meaningful negotiations,” Lubbe said. Lubbe made it clear that this is the first time (since the negotiations ended in a deadlock in December 2017) that Vodacom has given any indication that it wants this matter to be settled.