PMB man charged for dealing in ammunition

Durban – A 30-year-old Mountain Rise man made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court this week for allegedly dealing in ammunition. Police said Bhayla Mohamed also faces charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mohamed was arrested on Wednesday in the Mountain Rise area during an intelligence-driven joint operation police. “While the team was conducting the operation they received information that a man was selling ammunition at Oaklands Drive and proceeded to the suspect’s residence. “On arrival a search was conducted and 23 boxes of 9mm luger rounds, each box containing 50 rounds was recovered.

“A total of 1 150 rounds of ammunition, 200 cartridges, mandrax and two cell phones were recovered at the suspect’s residence. “When he was questioned about the recovered items, he failed to provide adequate response and was arrested on the scene,” said Mbele. She said Mohamed remained in custody until his next appearance on January 13.