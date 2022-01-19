Police appeal for help after skeletal remains and Adidas tracksuit found on a farm in Port Edward

Durban ​​-- Skeletal remains and branded clothing have been found on a farm in Port Edward on the KZN South Coast. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the discovery was made on January 12 around 12.30pm.

“On arrival police found skeletal remains. It is suspected that the deceased is a male due to the clothing that was found on the scene,” Mbele said. Mbele said the deceased was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit pants, a bottle green Puma cap, checked boxer shorts and a T-shirt. “We are appealing to members of the public to assist police in finding the relatives of the deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Mzizi on 039 311 5430/ 073 1397 646 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” she said.

In a separate incident police are looking for missing teenager Anneliza Roos. The 16-year-old was last seen on December 19. Anneliza Roos. Picture supplied by SAPS

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said she was last seen leaving her home in Pine Crescent, Doon Heights in the Amanzimtoti area. “She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans,” Gwala said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Zaca at the Umlazi FCS Unit on 073 303 5862/ 031 325 5670 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.