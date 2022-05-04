Police ask for assistance in identifying man found floating in a dam in Free State

Durban - Police have requested the public to assist in identifying the body of an unknown male that was found floating in a dam near Winnie Park in Bronville.
The body was found on April 9.
According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng community members discovered the body.
“SAPS were called to the scene and the body was retrieved from the water.
“The victim was suspected to have drowned and was certified dead. There were no visible injuries on the body and the body was decomposed.”
Thakeng said an inquest docket had been opened.
She said the victim who is an African male could be aged between 38 and 42 years old and was about 1.7 metres in height.
Police said the victim had been blue jeans and a brown T-shirt.
Anyone with information to trace relatives of the deceased, Detective Sergeant Lerato Sello of Bronville Detective Services can be contacted at 083 802 768 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
IOL