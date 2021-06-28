Police confirm no arrests in Teddy Mafia murder

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in the murder of Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, who was killed in January. The alleged drug kingpin was shot dead in his Shallcross home on January 4.

Afterwards, his alleged killers were beheaded and burnt in full view of the community. On Monday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed no arrests were made. This follows social media posts regarding an arrest in Pillay’s murder.

At the time of his murder, Brigadier Naicker has said that the owner of the property, Teddy Mafia, had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors. “Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot. “The community apprehended both suspects and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them,” he said.