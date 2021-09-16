Police nab KZN pensioner with 211 rounds of live ammunition and loaded pistol

Durban: A 71-year-old man made his first appearance in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court charged with the unlawful possession of firearms. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Public Order Police in Pietermaritzburg conducted an operation in the Njengabantu area in Dalton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Police officers were following up on intelligence regarding an elderly man who was in illegal possession of firearms. “Upon arrival at the identified premises, the team found a 71-year-old man in unlawful possession of firearms. “The suspect was found in possession of a rifle with 211 rounds of ammunition as well as a pistol with six rounds of ammunition.”

Mbele said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. In a separate incident this week, the Hawks arrested a 39-year-old man in uMlazi, with an unlicensed firearm and 16 rounds of live ammunition. Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the man was arrested at his home.