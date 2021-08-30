Police search for missing Durban doctor Ayanda Dlamini

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a missing person docket has been opened for Durban doctor Ayanda Dlamini, who has been missing since Friday. Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case has been opened at the Nsuze police station regarding the missing 28-year-old from Umlazi.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram urged the public to be on the look out for Dlamini who was last seen on Friday, leaving her work place in Durban North where she practises. “Shortly after arriving at her place of employment, she booked off for the day due to not feeling well. She could not be located since,” Balram. He said Dlamini was driving a silver Chevrolet Aveo with registration ND 754 052.

The vehicle was reportedly spotted travelling between Ballito and Verulam over the weekend. “A man was seen driving the car while Dlamini and a second male were in the back seat. Her family received a call from a man using her cellphone stating that she had booked into a lodge in Esenembe KZN,” Balram said. He said Dlamini’s cellphone had been switched off and they had been unsuccessful in locating her.