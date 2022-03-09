Police swoop on alleged Richards Bay Minerals hitman

Durban: A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder that took place at the Richards Bay Mall in 2020. Judia Mbuyazi, 48, was gunned down on July 28, 2020.

According to police, several people linked to Richards Bay Minerals were targeted, and Mbuyazi’s murder was among those cases. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in June 2021 the Provincial Organised Crime Unit was established to investigate those cases. This week, an intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of Omega Khulani Ngubane.

The accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, made his first appearance in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court the same day. The case was adjourned to March 15 for a formal bail application. Mbele said the accused would be profiled to establish if he was linked to any of the other cases investigated by the team.

She said more arrests could be expected. IOL