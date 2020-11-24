2080 new Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths reported

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 2 080 new Covid-19 related cases and 65 deaths since the last report, the Department of Health said on Monday. “As of today (Monday), the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 769 759. We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning, ” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. Case data by province Graphic supplied by Department of Health “The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 305 343 with 14 377 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize added. Recoveries and deaths

Of the 65 deaths recorded, 26 were in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, 7 in the Western Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 3 in Limpopo and 8 in the North West. This brings the total to 20 968 deaths.

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

To date, 711 195 patients have recovered from the virus and the recovery rate remains stable at 92,4%, Mkhize said.

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

