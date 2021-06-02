3 keys bills to fight gender-based violence expected to be passed on Thursday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has supported Parliament’s decision to push for the adoption of three key bills to fight gender-based violence, with the bills expected to be passed on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the work done by MPs in the past few months needed to be commended.

The justice committee has been crafting the GBV bills, with members in the last week adopting the bills.

Ramaphosa last year announced that R1.6 billion had been allocated to fight GBV.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the scourge of GBV was a serious problem in the country.

“It is a matter of great significance that the National Assembly will tomorrow engage in a Second Reading debate on three very important bills related to gender-based violence – the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, and the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill.

“I wish to commend Parliament for prioritising these bills. The passage of these amendments will be a major victory that will strengthen the fight against gender-based violence,” he said.

Political Bureau