5 ANC politicians whose family members have been caught doing business with government

Durban - Weekend revelations that the son of senior ANC member and parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina scored a lucrative tender to supply thermometers for the ruling party’s parliamentary caucus again revealed how some relatives of politicians benefit through their proximity to power.

While Majodina has said she regretted the lapse and was willing to surrender to the parliamentary ethics and ANC’s Integrity Commission, it remains to be seen whether other relatives of politicians will stay away from government tenders.

We look back at five prominent cases of relatives of politicians who allegedly used their proximity to power to score tenders. They range from Majodina’s son to Andile Ramaphosa, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

1. Pemmy Majodina’s son, Mkhonto weSizwe, and the PPE tender

Majodina's son is the sole director of King Mzimshe Trading, an Eastern Cape company that was paid R55 200 to provide thermometers to the ANC's Parliamentary offices. The contract was awarded to the company in January this year.

2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s son and the R6m Covid taxi project

In July last year, at the height of Covid-19 pandemic and alleged looting frenzy of funds by rogue elements of the business world, Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Andile, scored a dubious R6 million contract to modify thousands of taxis across Gauteng.

The project was meant to make the taxis Covid-19 compliant. Andile who has been previously embroiled in Bosasa scandals, defended the project, saying it would save the lives of commuters and taxi drivers.

3. Khusela Diko’s late husband and the Gauteng Department of Health Covid-19 tender

Also in July last year, the Sunday Independent broke one of the most shocking corruption stories regarding the procurement of Covid-19 gear. Allegedly using the proximity of his wife to power, the Inkosi Thandisizwe Diko of the Bhacas, the husband of suspended presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko, scored a R125m contract from the Gauteng Department of Health.

The fraudulently issued contract attracted the Special Investigating Unit’s attention.

4. Ace Magashule’s son and Free State Covid-19 tenders

With more Covid-19 corruption revelations coming out in July last year, it emerged that Tshepiso Magashule, the sole director of Motheko Projects and the son of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, scored a R2.7m contract from the Free State provincial government.

Magashule senior denied having a hand in the awarding of the contract, saying pointing fingers at him was motivated by sinister politics.

5. Nhlanhla Nene’s son and the PIC loan bonanza for the Mozambique gas project

In October 2018, it was revealed that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was compromised when his son, Siyabonga Nene, scored funds from the Public Investment Corporation to invest in a gas exploration project in Mozambique.

At the time, February 2014, when the deal was approved, Nene was the deputy minister of finance and the PIC fell under his watch. It paid R18.5m to Indiafrec Trade and Invest, a company owned by Siyabonga Nene’s business partner. The payment was dubbed a referral fee.

Nene denied that he had a hand in the deal and said that the moment he had learnt about it, he had advised his son to pull out of the deal.

Political Bureau