The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State capture heard shocking revelations this week as numerous witnesses took to the stand. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State capture heard shocking revelations this week as numerous witnesses took to the stand. * Frans Vorster, Bosasa’s former head of central business, who managed the company's dealings with the Lindela Repatriation Centre, told the commission that in 2004, former Department of Correctional Services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham got a Mercedes-Benz E270 from Bosasa after trading in his Mercedes E240. The company paid R155 000 to buy the car when it was valued between R80 000 and R90 000.

The allegations against the Department of Correctional Services did not stop there. Gillingham’s former boss and Correctional Services national commissioner Linda Mti also got a silver VW Touareg V8 after Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson instructed Vorster to buy a car for the former head of security for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

* Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi dropped a bombshell when he admitted to being a racist.

"I am a racist I admit, you can judge me on that it's fine," Agrizzi told the Zondo commission.

His admission was prompted by the intention to play an audio clip of him having a discussion with relatives of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, for the commission's legal team, played the clip on Tuesday during Agrizzi's ninth day of testimony. It was intended to provide context to accusations that Agrizzi had previously used offensive racist language.

* Bosasa's IT specialist Richard Le Roux testified that a 'special projects team' at Bosasa did work at properties of high-ranking officials.

They included ANC chairperson and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, who also chairs the Jacob Zuma Foundation, former prisons boss Linda Mti, ANC MP Vincent Smith, correctional services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and former procurement head at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Mbulelo Gingcana.

* Andries van Tonder, a former chief financial officer at Bosasa, told the Zondo commission how evidence of wrongdoing was destroyed by Bosasa officials while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was conducting an investigation into corrupt activities at the company.

Van Tonder told the commission that Bosasa often funded the travel expenses of "VIP government officials" using a travel company called Blake's Travel Agency to book the travel arrangments.

* Agrizzi revealed Bosasa had made monthly cash payments of R300 000 to Dudu Myeni - allegedly meant for the Jacob Zuma Foundation which she chairs - delivered in bags to Zuma by Myeni.

According to him, she could 'swing deals' as she was 'very powerful'.