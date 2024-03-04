‘50 percent of poll list must be retained’: ANC NEC meets to finalise candidate nominations after rigorous process - Mbalula

‘The African National Congress’ (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says 50% of the candidate list for the provincial legislatures and Parliament will be retained. “That process looked at screening, integrity issues, and performance because, in all of this, we need continuity. We look at the performance of those who were allowed to serve will be looked into and 50% of those must be retained to avoid starting from scratch,” he said.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to hold a special extended meeting to finalise their candidate lists for the provincial legislatures and Parliament after a rigorous process ahead of the 2024 general elections. The meeting will be convened at Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Monday. The ANC had established an electoral commission led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe to oversee the process in detail.

This is after its Integrity Commission had advocated that 97 members who are implicated in the State Capture Report be axed from the 2024 election candidates list. The elections will be held on May 29. In a doorstep interview, Mbalula told the media that they would receive a report from the committee regarding the list.

Despite the process being strict, he said the report should be finalised by Friday, adding that questions about the list will be answered after the process is done. “The list process of the ANC has been a rigorous process, that was done throughout the various structures of our movement. We have now reached the point of the National List Conference, which will finalise the list,” he said. He said each candidate went through the interviews and the process focused more on performance and continuity.