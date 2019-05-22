Former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - More drama continues to unfold in Parliament with developments that former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will also not be sworn-in on Wednesday. Mokonyane was appointed by the ANC as the new House chairperson in the National Assembly responsible for committees.

Mokonyane is the second high-ranking official not to take an oath of office on Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his deputy David Mabuza will not be sworn-in.

On Tuesday former Speaker Baleka Mbete and ex-Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba withdrew their names on the list of MPs to be sworn-in.

Mokonyane had been in government for some time until the National Executive Committee decided to move her to Parliament.

ANC head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa confirmed that Mokonyane will not be sworn-in.

However, he said this was not based on the fact she may have resigned.

“We have no record of her not coming because she has resigned,” said Kodwa.

Political Bureau