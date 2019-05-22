President Cyril Ramaphosa takes an oath as he is sworn in as a Member of Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been sworn in as a member of the South African Parliament. Ramaphosa and several members of his current cabinet, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Pravin Gordhan, Zweli Mkhize, Naledi Pandor and Bheki Cele, were the first to be called to swear and oath an affirmation.

Some in the group, including Gordhan, Sisulu and Cele, left their benches without the important piece of paper containing the words of the oath they were meant to swear to. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reminded them to go and fetch it.

The entire group swore in unison to "obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the Republic".

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is this morning swearing in designated members of the National Assembly. Once sworn in, Members of the #NA will elect the Speaker & Deputy Speaker of the NA. This will then be followed by the election of the President of the Republic. #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/Ck3YXBlIoD — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 22, 2019

African News Agency/ANA