’A highly competent manager’: New North West premier Bushy Maape pays tribute to late legislature secretary

RUSTENBURG - Late North West Provincial Legislature secretary Oageng Mosiane was a highly competent manager, newly elected North West Premier Bushy Maape said on Tuesday. In his acceptance speech following his election as premier, Maape paid tribute to Mosiane and extended condolences to his family.

“Mr Mosiane worked as an executive manager for many years in the office of the premier before joining the legislature. He was a gentle person, a stickler (for) procedures and a highly competent manager,” Maape said. The North West Provincial Legislature said Mosiane died on September 3 following a short illness. He joined the legislature in 2016 and had worked in the public service for over 20 years.

His memorial service will take place at the legislature’s auditorium on Thursday and the funeral service will be held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Saturday. In June this year, the North West Legislature’s standing committee on provincial public accounts (Scopa) resolved to summon Mosiane as the accounting officer to appear before the committee to account for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 audit outcomes. This was after the committee had invited the North West Provincial Legislature management and the office of the Speaker to a committee meeting to account for their audit outcomes for the fourth time, to no avail.