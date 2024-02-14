Abantu Batho Congress appoints Makhosi Khoza as deputy president

Former ActionSA chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal and African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza has joined Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) as a deputy president. This was announced by party leader Philani Mavundla during a media briefing at Zimbali Lodge in Ballito, north of Durban on Tuesday.

Mavundla also announced the newly-appointed members who would form part of the party’s national executive committee (NEC). The former National Freedom Party (NFP) Mayor of eDumbe local municipality, Bonginkosi Nxusa, and Jackie Shandu have been appointed into senior positions in the ABC party ahead of the elections. Shandu is the new deputy secretary-general. Mbuso Mtshali, reverend Nhlanhla Gcwabaza, Princess Nonhlanhla Zulu-Dindi, Nduna Ngcobo, and Raymond Letlaka, were also announced as new members.

The changes come after an internal fallout where a caucus led by former national chairperson Bhungu Gwala allegedly wanted to expel Mavundla. This happened after the party’s 2023 national general congress (NGC). There had been speculation that Khoza would join the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma,, before being roped into the ABC party.

Khoza fell out with the ANC in Parliament after vowing to vote with her conscience when Zuma was facing a vote of no confidence. She was then removed as a chairperson of the portfolio committee of the Public Service Administration and eventually left the ANC in 2017. In 2017, Khoza founded her party, the African Democratic Change (ADeC), which she resigned from in less than a year.

She was also fired from ActionSA in 2021 after she allegedly secretly voted with the ANC. Mavundla expressed confidence in the new changes within the party. [email protected]