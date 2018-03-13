Johannesburg - NPA head Shaun Abrahams is free to make an announcement on whether former president Jacob Zuma will face corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that Abrahams will make a decision on Zuma's fate any day after Thursday.

Mfaku said Abrahams will consult with the various parties involved in the case to inform them on when he will make a decision and will then make a public announcement on the date.

Abrahams had given the deadline of March 15 that he would make an announcement on whether Zuma would face corruption charges following submissions from prosecutors advising him on the matter.

The Council for the advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) lost its court bid to halt Abrahams from making the announcement.

Casac had asked the Constitutional Court to block Abrahams from making the decision as he was conflicted.

The charges that Zuma could face relate to the spy tapes matter and if the charges are reinstated he could face 18 charges for 700 counts of corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

Last year the Supreme Court confirmed a High Court decision that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe erred when he decided to drop the corruption charges against Zuma in 2009.

Politics Hub