President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA

Johannesburg - Absa bank has rejected suggestions that it donated money to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 election campaign for the African National Congress presidency. Absa had noted with concern the report in the Sunday Independent newspaper where “Absa Nation Building” was listed as a donor to the CR17 political campaign, the bank said in a statement.

As a policy, Absa did not make donations to political parties or politicians. Consequently, Absa did not make a donation to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign in 2017 or any other campaign of that nature, it said.

"Today we contacted Mzilikazi wa Afrika, one of the authors of the article, who confirmed to us that 'Absa Nation Building' was a transaction reference by third parties, not an entity. Thus, the link to Absa is purely coincidental. That name does not exist as an entity within Absa," the bank said.

African News Agency (ANA)