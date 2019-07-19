Absa said that it had not refused to co-operate with the Public Protector's investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Absa said in a statement on Friday that it had not refused to co-operate with the Public Protector's (PP's) investigation into South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. "Absa has taken note of the PP, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's assertion today that her office subpoenaed Absa to provide bank account information relating to her investigation into the President," the statement said.

"We wish to place on record that Absa is not aware of such a supboena and therefore has not refused to cooperate with her investigation."

Absa said that during the past 12 months the bank had received only two subpoenas from the PP and had complied with them. The bank said that neither had involved any information about Ramaphosa.

"The Public Protector's assertion is therefore, refuted," Absa said.

