ACDP leader Meshoe in self isolation, results expected on Thursday

Durban - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) President Reverend Kenneth Meshoe is currently in self isolation awaiting his Covid-19 test results after coming into contact with guests who had tested positive for the virus. Meshoe took a test after attending the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast at the Divine Ministries in Ribblesdale, Bloemfontein, in the Free State, after which the five international guests tested positive for the coronavirus. ACDP Deputy President Wayne Thring told Independent Media that of the five international guests that Meshoe had come into contact with were from the USA, Israel and France. The five international guests had arrived in South Africa between 9 and 11 March to attend the religious gathering which had some 200 people in attendance. He added that Meshoe’s wife Lydia had also tested for the virus while an ACDP Member of Parliament, Steve Swart, had also followed suit and was also awaiting his results which are expected on Thursday.

Meshoe announced through his Twitter account that he had tested for the virus following the gathering, which occurred before President Cyril Ramaphosa banned gatherings of more than 100 people on Sunday 15 March. Meshoe testing for the virus was a move applauded by Ramaphosa.

Even though I have no symptoms of #Covid_19SA, I decided to be tested this afternoon. The officials that came were very professional & respectful. After the testing one of them said, “you don’t look like you have the virus, you look strong & healthy for your age.” PTL. — Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) March 22, 2020

Thring said that despite being in self isolation Meshoe was in fine spirits and good health as he awaits the results.

Thring said that the test results had not been released as yet although they were expected to be out on Thursday with the ACDP to issue a statement as soon as the results were known.

“I chatted with him this morning and he is still in high spirits, he’s not sickly and so we are thankful that his health is still in good condition.

“He is in self isolation and he’s indicated that after it was mentioned that he had been in contact with those visitors from overseas who tested positive for the virus he had gone into self containment,” Thring said.

Evangelist and author Pastor Angus Buchan is another well known public figure who has tested for the virus after attending the same gathering as the Meshoes and Swart.

Buchan caused controversy last year when he said that only Jewish and Afrikaner people shared a covenant with God. He subsequently apologised for his statement.