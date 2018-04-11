Soweto - ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says he agrees with Julius Malema on the shameful issue of having statues of apartheid leaders yet none for struggle stalwarts.

Magashule said struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela deserves to be honoured through the building of a statue.

“I agree with what Julius Malema said in Brandfort to the people of South Africa, we have statues for Verwoerd but we fail to honour our own heroes. He says we waste money.

“I believe what he said, I believe that Winnie deserves a statue. She was a special unique leader. We have done a disservice to comrade Winnie Mandela,” said Magashule.

The ANC Secretary General was speaking at the ANC Women’s League’s memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela - who was its former president.

ALSO READ: Mam Winnie deserves the highest respect, says Ramaphosa

Magashule also criticized those ANC members and members of the public who keep referring to Madikizela-Mandela’s mistakes.

“We can forgive Afrikanners, but we cannot forgive each other,” said Magashule.

He also called out those ANC members that continued to cause infighting in the ANC he said the ANC is infiltrated today just like it was during apartheid.

“I think we are more infiltrated today because we are dealing with our own. The caliber of the ANC has changed and continues to change. It requires that we continue to defend the ANC,” said Magashule, to loud applause from ANC members in attendance.

“Those who start fighting are those who are comfortable with the situation. As the ANC we must forgive each other, we belong to one family,” he said.

“If the ANC does not stand up now in terms of radical economic transformation, then you black woman and man you are on your own.”

Minister in the Presidency Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma, who was also in attendance, said we should celebrate Madikizela-Mandela through dealing with poverty and inequality.

Politics Hub