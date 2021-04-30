Ace Magashule assures Supra Mahumapelo that his ANC membership 'remains intact’

Durban - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has assured former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsa Lenkopane that now that they have appealed their five-year suspension from the ruling party, their membership "remains intact“.

In letters sent to them late on Thursday, Magashule told the pair that the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals (NDCA) will hear their appeals.

These letters come as Hlomani Chauke, of the North West ANC interim provincial committee (IPC), was quoted in the media saying Mahumapelo would be slapped with more stringent sanctions if he violates his suspension.

On Thursday afternoon, a day after he was suspended for allegedly telling embattled J.B Marks (Potchefstroom) Mayor Kgotso Khumalo not to vacate his position when the step aside resolution kicks in, Mahumapelo told his supporters that he is still an ANC member. He stressed that once you appeal, the previous decision falls away.

This was during an address of his supporters and later a media briefing in Mahikeng, the capital of the North West province. A defiant Mahumapelo sounded optimistic that his appeal would be successful as he felt Chauke and his team were settling old political scores using ANC processes and structures.

Now, Magashule has concurred with his old pal, who came to support him at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, that indeed his membership remains intact.

"Dear comrade Supra… Your letter dated 29 April 2021 appealing against your suspension by the North West IPC is acknowledged… In your letter, you have formally lodged your appeal against the decision in terms of Rule 25.36 of the constitution. Your appeal has been referred to the NDCA. Your membership of the ANC remains intact, Yours Comradely, ES Magashule,," Magashule wrote to Mahumapelo.

In an almost similar letter, Magashule related the same message to Lenkopane, the acting North West ANC Women’s League secretary.

"Dear comrade Bitsa...Your letter dated 29 Apr 2021 appealing against your suspension by the North West IPC is acknowledged. In your letter, you have formally lodged your appeal against the decision in terms of Rule 25.36 of the constitution. Your appeal has been referred to the ND membership of the ANC remains intact. Yours Comradely, ES Magashule, “ he wrote.

