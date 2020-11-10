Ace Magashule briefs ANC about his pending arrest, is ready to co-operate

Durban: In the wake of the issuing of a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, the ruling party says he is in consultation with his lawyers and will co-operate with law enforcement agencies. In a statement issued in the heat of the news of the warrant, the ruling party claimed that it got to know about the warrant through the media. Lynda Steyn, the spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State, confirmed to Independent Media that Magashule would appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday. She said the former Free State premier (between 2009 and 2017) would face fraud and corruption (among others) related to the 2014 asbestos tender worth R255 million. The tender was issued to audit all RDP houses with the deadly asbestos roofing but it was then turned into a feeding ranch that then illegally benefited the likes of Edwin Sodi (businessman) and Thabane Zulu (former human settlements DG) who are out on bail for the same case.

Party spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said Magashule then informed the party that he was in discussion with his lawyers regarding the matter.

“This afternoon, the secretary-general advised the movement that he will be in consultation with his legal team to best respond to the latest developments and to guide any response on the matter. The secretary-general previously spoke about his imminent arrest and had requested his legal team to establish the validity of such an arrest with the relevant authorities,” Mabe said.

He said as stated on more than one occasion, including through his legal team; Magashule has said that he would co-operate with any process undertaken by law enforcement agencies.

“The ANC will be monitoring these developments closely and will accordingly communicate on any update should the need arise,” he said.

When the news of his arrest came into the public light, Magashule was, before the by-elections across the country; campaigning on behalf of the ruling party in Soweto, Joburg.

When he was asked about the arrest, he said he was not bothered as he knew the day would finally come.

"Not worried … If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he was heard saying in one of the trending videos as journalists fielded questions.

Political Bureau