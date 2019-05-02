ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule was left to wage a solo campaign in a Jacob Zuma’s stronghold when the former president did not show up. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Ace Magashule, was left to wage a solo campaign in a Jacob Zuma’s stronghold when the former president did not show up. According to an ANC statement issued late on Wednesday May 1, 2019, Zuma was supposed to join Magashule in a blitz that would have taken them to the KwaMthethwa tribal authority to conduct a door to door campaign and later meet with the community. However, that was not the case as expected.

According to Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mathabela, there was miscommunication as the former president’s diary had no such engagement.

“I think there was a miscommunication as the only engagement we know about is the one for tomorrow (May 3, 2019),” Mathabela said.

While flying solo, according to the ANC, Magashule met with the leaders of the Mthethwa clan and later met with the community and asked them to not be angry with the ANC because of individuals or leaders as leaders come and go.

Meanwhile, during the Friday’s campaign, Zuma and ANC KZN chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, will conduct a final voter mobilization push in the eThekwini and Moses Mabhida (KZN Midlands) region ahead of the weekend Siyanqoba rally.

They will officially hand over a house to a struggle veteran, Amos Ndalwane, 70, of Lamontville. Ndalwane was due to be hanged for leading a mission that led to the public killing of the person who had assassinated Lamontville-based activist and anti-poverty campaigner Msizi Dube on 25 April 1983. His life was spared by the decision to unban the ANC on February 2, 1990 and the subsequent abolishing of the death penalty.

Political Bureau