By Noni Mokati and Sihle Mavuso Speculation is mounting about whether former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will join a new political party or establish his own following his expulsion from the ANC.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the ruling party announced that it was parting ways with its long-time senior leader This comes after the ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Magashule guilty of contravening the party’s constitution following his attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader in May 2021. Magashule’s attempt at the time followed his own suspension by the party, for refusing to step aside after he was charged with corruption related to the asbestos case.

Even after he was suspended, Magashule dug in his heels and announced that he was suspending Ramaphosa as party president. “I have also, in accordance with the powers vested in me as the secretary-general of the ANC, and furthermore, in full compliance with the relevant conference resolutions, summarily suspended the president of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said at the time. Speaking to IOL an hour after his banishment, Magashule said his was not bothered by the decision.

“I’m fine. I saw the breaking news on social media and television about my expulsion. I’m okay. I'm not perturbed,“ he said. Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said that while the political ground in the country was fertile for Magashule to establish his own party, as many others had done, it would not be easy. “There’s always a possibility for former leaders to form their parties. The danger of forming a party out of anger is that it does not survive for long (ask COPE). Ace has enough support to make the 6 000 threshold required to form a party. Although his support may have gone down a bit, he is still a force to be reckoned with,” Mngomezulu said.