Ace Magashule must explain comments made in Nkandla, Duarte says

Johannesburg - SUSPENDED ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will be asked to explain comments he made on Sunday while addressing Jacob Zuma's supporters in Nkandla, ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte says. She said Magashule’s comments had been noted. She was speaking at a media briefing following a special ANC NEC meeting held on Monday, which discussed developments in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magashule made various comments about ANC regions, branches being disbanded and told disgruntled members not to obey these orders. He said: “They want to disband every branch, they want to disband and remove comrades. When they disband you as a branch, you must still be a branch. When they expel you you must still be a member of the ANC. You must not go anywhere”. Magashule, who was suspended from his position in May, joined hundreds of people who gathered in support of Zuma outside his Nkandla home at the weekend.

This was a gathering held against Covid-19 protocols. Zuma is facing a 15 -month prison sentence following a Constitutional Court ruling which found him in contempt of court. Duarte said Magashule would be asked to explain himself. She poured cold water on accusations that certain ANC branches and regions will be disbanded.

She insisted that regions and branches were electing leaders as part of the party's mandate and that no structure was being disbanded. "With regards to the comments made by SG, we will be asking him to explain himself. We’d like him to explain to us what he said. “There is no structure of the ANC that is disbanded because it is in favour of individuals. Branches whose mandates have expired are electing new leadership, regions also doing the same and they make that decision on their own," Duarte told the media yesterday.