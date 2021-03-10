Acting Northern Cape Health HoD in dock for dodgy leases

ACTING Northern Cape Department of Health Head of Department, Dr Dion Theys, 54, was granted bail of R30 000 in the Kimberley Regional Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit and appeared in court on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Hawks provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the charges relate to leases that were concluded for nursing accommodation.

“It is alleged that during March 2014, the actinghead of the Department of Health signed three lease agreements with the JP Hugo residence for nursing accommodation without following normal procurement processes. The total cost of these lease agreements is approximately R96 million.”

She said bail of R30 000 was granted and the case was postponed until March 24.