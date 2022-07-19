Acting Public Protector denies Ramaphosa extension on Phala Phala investigation

Rustenburg – The Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's request to further extend the deadline for him to respond to questions related to violation of the executive ethics code. The allegations arose from the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars stolen at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that the money was stashed in furniture when it was stolen in 2020. “We confirm that the president had until July 18, 2022 to respond to the allegations letter of June 7, 2022 after his previous request to have the initial return date of June 22, 2022 extended. A request for a further extension has instead been filed. The request for a further extension has been denied and was communicated to the president on July 18, 2022,” the Public Protector said. “The PPSA (Public Protector of SA) will therefore be invoking its subpoena powers in line with section 7(4) (a) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994, read with section 5 thereof.”

Section 7(4) (a) provides that the Public Protector may direct any person to submit an affidavit or affirmed declaration or to appear before it to give evidence or to provide any document in their possession or under their control which has a bearing on a matter being investigated, and may examine such person. Gcaleka said the Phala Phala matter was still under investigation. “No further public comments pertaining the matter will be made in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation,” it said.

Story continues below Advertisement