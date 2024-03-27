Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli reprimands ANC MPs for violating Ethics Code

The African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament who failed to disclose their financial interests have been a tongue lashing for their conduct in the House. This was after acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli reprimanded them following the adoption of the report of the Ethics Committee, which had called for action against them.

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji, ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe, ANC MP Xola Nqaola and deputy minister of water and sanitation Judith Tshabalala formed part of the group of MPs who failed to disclose their financial interests. ANC MPs Mandla Mandela, Mohatla Tseki, Phumeza Mpushe, Xolani Msimango Audrey Zuma and chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maaka were also reprimanded by the acting speaker. Tsenoli said the conduct of the MPs was unacceptable and eroded public trust.

He said parliament had to act against them. “Honourable members, the House has now adopted the committee report concerning members who have contravened the Code Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests. The report recommends that together with fines members be reprimanded in the House,” said Tsenoli. “’The Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests provides a set of values for members. Among other areas, it provides for members to annually declare their financial interests in a public register,” he said.

“This allows the public to confirm that no member may have been exposed to a conflict of interest. You, honourable members have failed to disclose your financial interests for 2023 in due time.” He added this was unacceptable and they needed to face the consequences. When they are sworn in as members of Parliament they take an oath of office to obey and respect the laws of the land and the national assembly.

If they fail to adhere to the rules of parliament they were in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct. Parliament has to act against them.