ActionSA applauds Press Council ruling against media running questionable polls

Hope Ntanzi ActionSA has welcomed a recent ruling by the Press Council of South Africa against the publication of questionable political polls.

In a statement on Tuesday following the Press Council ruling, the party emphasised the importance of responsible journalism in safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process and accuracy in media reporting. ActionSA had lodged a complaint with the Press Council after Rapport, City Press and News24 ran a poll that was allegedly shared by DA and seemed to favour the party. “This is the first victory in a long road to the regulation of the polling industry that is necessary to protect our young democracy from abuses that impact upon the free expression of voter choice,” said ActionSA’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont.

The Press Council’s ruling addressed ActionSA’s concerns about the poll’s validity and accuracy, which claimed to be a way of measuring public opinion on several political issues. The poll was deemed untrustworthy and dishonest due to some inconsistencies and irregularities such as the lack of transparency, biased reporting, and misleading information, and in its approach and execution that were brought to light by the Press Council ruling. ActionSA believes the ruling will be vital in upholding journalistic ethics and standards when conducting surveys and opinion polls.

The Press Council emphasised how important it is for media outlets to maintain fairness and truth in their reporting, especially when releasing material that can sway public opinion and political conversations. The Press Council stated that media outlets are “directed to add a prominent statement about the responsible organisation, indicating whether it is fully independent or has any direct stake in the upcoming election, as a party or otherwise”. In addition, the Press Council’s ruling also acted as a reminder of the vital role that impartial oversight organisations play in safeguarding the trustworthiness and reliability of the media environment.

The Press Council said: ‘’Elections will suffer if South Africans are influenced by polls without being granted the information of to their origins, not least of which if those origins are a political party with a vested interest in the outcome of elections.’’ In their response to the ruling, ActionSA applauded the Press Council's quick action in resolving their concerns and maintaining journalistic integrity. “The media plays a pivotal role in our electoral democracy and our complaint seeks to protect rather than undermine this important principle,” said Beaumont.