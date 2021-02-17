ActionSA delighted over renewed hope to retrieve the Lily Mine container

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hailed the publishing of the business rescue plan for Lily Mine, where three miners were buried with a container underground when a shaft collapsed in 2016. Mashaba has been among those who have called for the retrieval of the container by the mine as part of ensuring justice for the families of Solomon Nyirenda, Pretty Nkambule, and Yvonne Mnisi. This comes after a successful bidder has been given a nod by the Business Rescue Practitioners BRPs. In a statement, ActionSA said it was delighted that the retrieval of the container would commence within 60 days and that the former workers at Lily Mine would be paid their outstanding wages, even as it was clear that this would be complex and take time. “For five years now, the former miners and families of the trapped miners have fought for justice and for the dignity of burying their loved ones. When every effort they engaged ActionSA and a top legal team was put on the task of fighting the case,” the party said.

The Department of Mineral Resources had initially indicated that the container was irretrievable, which the party has been disputing.

“This is proven by how the successful bidding company has undertaken to, in a legally binding commitment, to initiate the retrieval of a container while the DMR has continued to insist the container is irretrievable.

“Our legal team has also successfully engaged the NPA who have confirmed that a process has been initiated that would lead to a possible prosecution of mine management for the findings that the collapse was a result of criminal negligence,” ActionSA said.

Some of the former Lily Mine workers have over the years been camping outside the mine as they continued to hope for its reopening and compensation from the mine management.

Family representative for the three miners, Harry Mazibuko, said the families were happy about the development and that their hopes for finally burying their loved ones were renewed.

Political Bureau