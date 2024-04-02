ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba urges swift prosecution in Lily Mine tragedy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requesting prosecution of those involved in the Lily Mine tragedy of February 2016 within 14 days. In February 2016, a mine collapsed in Mpumalanga, leaving Pretty Nambule, Yvonne Mnisi, and Solomon Nyirenda trapped underground. Their remains are still at the site.

Last year, the Mbombela Magistrate Court ruled that the NPA should consider criminal prosecution against those found liable for the tragedy, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Mashaba said the NPA promised to decide on the issue by the end of January but to date, there has been no announcement yet. "ActionSA’s objective remains to see the mine shaft reopened to retrieve the container in which the three victims were entombed, securing compensation for the families of the affected miners, and ensuring that those who are liable for the tragedy are criminally prosecuted," Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said he had received power of attorney from the families to pursue. if possible, civil and criminal litigation against the parties found liable. "In the wake of my first visit to the Lily Mine in 2020 to meet with the victim’s family where they have camped outside the mine, I pledged to bring justice to the families. "We cannot allow people to forget what happened at Lily Mine on 05 February 2016, and we need to ensure justice for the miners and their families, " he said.

He vowed not to live in a society where tragedies such as Lily Mine occur and fail to support the victims and families due to the African National Congress (ANC) failures. "We cannot become numb to the pain and suffering of those around us and therefore need to give the victims and their families the justice they deserve," he said. Mashaba further expressed disappointment after the Constitutional Court could not grant Vantage Goldfields leave to appeal a ruling. This ruling determined that the adopted Business Rescue Plan and amendments to it should be submitted to creditors for a decision.

According to Mashaba, the business plan should urgently be tabled to creditors for implementation as it would help to retrieve the miners' bodies. He said his party would remain committed to help retrieve the bodies of the three miners and will continue to assist the families in any way possible.