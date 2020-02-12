Cape Town - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has entered the fray over Parliament's claim that former president Jacob Zuma would be attending the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
The foundation said Zuma would not attend the SONA, which would have been the first time Zuma attended any of President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONAs since he took over at the Union Buildings.
Zuma has not attended any of Ramaphosa's three SONAs so far, and he won't be in the gallery with the likes of former presidents FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, on Thursday night.
Carl Niehaus, a fervent supporter of the former president, had also earlier dismissed claims that the former president would attend the SONA on Thursday.
In a brief statement, the foundation denied Zuma would attend Thursday’s session.