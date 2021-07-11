Adjusted level 4 lockdown extended for 14 days, eateries to open, says Ramaphosa

Cape Town - South Africa will remain in adjusted level 4 lockdown for another 14 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. “For the last two weeks, the country has consistently recorded an average of nearly 20 000 daily new cases. At present the country has over 200 000 active Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

The measures include that all gatherings, indoors and outdoors were prohibited. He said public places like beaches and parks would remain open, but no gatherings were permitted. The curfew would remain from 9pm to 4am and alcohol sales are still prohibited. Schools remain closed until July 26.

“For the last two weeks, the country has been on adjusted alert level, this was indicative of a high risk of transmission. When I last addressed you, I indicated that we would assess the situation after 14 days and determine what adjustments may be required,” Ramaphosa said. “As things stand now, infections remain extremely high. With the fast-spreading Delta variant, we are experiencing a third wave that is more severe than the first and the second wave.” From July 11 to July 25, the following measures will remain in place:

- All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited. - A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during their period. - The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

- Schools will remain closed until July 26. It remains mandatory. Ramaphosa announced the following adjustments to alert level four: - Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or for smaller venues more than 50% of their normal capacity.

- Gyms and fitness centres may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed. On Sunday, South Africa recorded 16 302 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths, the Health Department said. “As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 195 599, with 16 302 new cases reported,” the department said in a tweet.