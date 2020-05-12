Advocate to lead review into 'R16bn Water and Sanitation department corruption'

Cape Town – Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed advocate Terry Motau to lead a team of lawyers to review all fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports at the department and to ensure all recommendations are fully implemented.

The minister indicated there was a lack of consequence management in the Department of Water and Sanitation and, as a result, many officials implicated in fraud and corruption remained at work or were suspended with pay.

“I have directed advocate Motau and a team that he is going to be working with that l want all reports on fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure of the department and all water boards to be reviewed and all recommendations implemented.

"Officials and service providers involved in corruption must face the consequences,” Sisulu said.

She added priority must be given to all allegations facing water boards and senior managers of the Department of Water and Sanitation.