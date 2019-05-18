African Freedom Revolution leader bishop Timothy Ngcobo has claimed that former president Jacob Zuma has become a "target". Picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Pietermaritzburg - African Freedom Revolution leader bishop Timothy Ngcobo has claimed that former president Jacob Zuma has become a "target" and is being "hounded" by those allegedly opposed to him. Ngcobo said he would be in court for Zuma's next appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday to provide "moral support" to the former head of state. “This is about principle and has nothing at all to do with politics, as some people have alleged,” he said on Friday.

He would continue to support Zuma because he believed in his innocence, as he felt that Zuma had been treated badly over his "convictions". “Look, from where I stand, Zuma became a target when he made it clear that he was pursuing an economic and social transformation agenda; that is why he is being hounded now and those against him are using state institutions to taint the former president,” said Ngcobo, questioning the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision to reinstate 16 corruption, money laundering, and racketeering charges against Zuma.

Ngcobo, alongside pastor Vusi Dube and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesman Carl Niehaus, has been one of those featuring prominently on Zuma’s side during the former president’s court appearances. Ngcobo said despite having a new political home in the AFR, which was formed in January this year, he still supported Zuma.

The African News Agency (ANA) has reliably learned that a prayer service involving various churches supporting Zuma will be held at the Pietermaritzburg city hall on Sunday afternoon.

In the past, Zuma’s court appearance have drawn supporters from as far as Limpopo, the North West, and Gauteng, and it is expected that over 1000 people will gather at Freedom Square outside the high court to show support for Zuma on Monday.

