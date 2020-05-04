Afriforum files urgent court bid to release 107 people held in quarantine at a state facility

Pretoria - AfriForum has filed an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in their bid to secure the release of 107 people who are allegedly being quarantined in a state facility. The case is to be heard on Wednesday. AfriForum head of policy Ernst Roets said their application was more urgent,saying that they arranged for a team of medical personnel to visit the people at Zithabiseni quarantine camp close to Grobersdal - who allegedly haven’t been tested for Covid-19 by the state. “Not only was the private medical team refused entrance to the premises, but the SAPS also called in backup to ensure the medical team won’t be able to return. “This follows after the government informed residents they wouldn’t be tested by the state for Covid-19 at this stage and that they would be detained in the quarantine camp, regardless of the fact that they didn’t know whether they have the virus. They are also not allowed to self-isolate at home or have themselves tested at their own cost,” Roets said.

He maintained that the lobby group was assisting residents who are being held in the camp “against their will.”

Among these residents are Dr Leon Nel, a veterinarian, his wife Melanie and their two children.

They were brought to the camp after being in Mozambique for vacation recently where they were in self-isolation for five weeks. While being in self-isolation they were also in consultation with officials from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Mozambique.

Roets said Nel, had in a telephonic interview told him that that the facilities at the camp were not up to standard and that he feared his family could fall very ill while staying there.

The Department of Health is expected to file its answering affidavit to AfriForum claims.

Political Bureau