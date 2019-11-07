AfriForum's Monique Taute, Natasha Venter and Ernst Van Zyl laid a charge of incitement to violence against the secretary-general of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Godrich Gardee at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria. Photo: Supplied.

PRETORIA - AfriForum on Thursday laid criminal charges of incitement to violence against the Economic Freedom Fighters' secretary-general Godrich Gardee at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria. The lobby group filed charges under Section 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, 17 of 1956.

This follows Gardee’s deleted tweet stating that the Loftus Versfeld stadium where evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has organised an event should be “booby-trapped” with limpet mines prior to the event.

“The disturbing tweet by the secretary-general of the EFF seems to indicate that the party believes it can incite violence against South African citizens without having to face any consequences. Violent threats of this nature have no place in any society, especially not from the secretary-general of the third-largest political party in South Africa,” said Ernst van Zyl, the campaign officer for AfriForum.

Gardee's tweet comes after Buchan on Tuesday drew outrage from the EFF for saying only Afrikaners and Jews had a covenant with God.