This comes after the court sitting at the South Gauteng High Court in August ruled the gratuitous display of the old flag would now amount to hate speech.
Judge Phineas Mojapelo of the Equality Court at the time added his ruling extended to public and private areas with the exception where the flag is displayed for “genuine artistic, academic or journalistic expression in the public interest”.
At its press conference on Tuesday, AfriForum is expected to also reveal organisations that will support it in its legal bid.
It will also address the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal in the Qwelane vs the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and others in which the court ruled that Section 10 of the Equality Act dealing with hate speech is unconstitutional.