Johannesburg - Auditor-General Makwetu was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his "stellar work” for holding officials accountable for using public funds.
The award was given by the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa) for leading the country’s supreme audit office, and his contribution to the accounting/auditing profession in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
Abasa, is a non-profit organisation founded in 1985, which aims to develop black professional and aspiring accountants, with a view to ensuring that access to the profession is widened to include those who did not have opportunities in the past.
Abasa interim president Ashley Dicken said they honoured Makwetu with their 2019 Presidential Award for Lifetime Achievement “for his stellar work in leading the pre-eminent chapter 9 institution of the country during his term”.
“In particular, under Mr Makwetu’s leadership, the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has reached a milestone of over 1 000 chartered accountants in its ranks.