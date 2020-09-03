Agri SA welcomes increased government focus on farm attacks

Johannesburg - Farming association Agri SA said on Thursday it welcomed the "considerable attention" now being given at government level to incidents of farm attacks which in many instances had seen the murder of farmers and their workers.

"Agri SA welcomes the condemnation of this serious crime by various government officials," Agri SA president Pierre Vercueil said in a statement.

"There seems to be a new wave of condemnation of farm attacks and widespread acknowledgement of this as a problem, adding new momentum to efforts at government level to find solutions in this regard. The test is ultimately whether government will act decisively and fully implement existing policy and the Rural Safety Strategy to combat farm attacks."

Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development this week slammed recent attacks on four farms in the Hartbeespoort area in North West province, saying such incidents threatened food security, employment and the economy.

It however rejected suggestions that they might be racially motivated against white land owners, noting that both farmers and their mainly black workers had come under attack.