CAPE TOWN - The department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development on Tuesday said Deputy Minister S’dumo Dlamini is currently on sick leave after he was admitted to hospital for a severe headache.

In a statement, spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said: “In consultation with the family and the visits we have had we are pleased to inform you that he is recuperating very well, hence he tendered his apologies to the relevant authorities on all official engagements.