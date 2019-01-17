Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi took the stand and testified in the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA) 16.01.2019

Johannesburg - A former Bosasa executive raised concerns on Thursday after the company's special operations manager and ex-police officer Solomon Segale managed to sneak into Wednesday's hearing of the commission of inquiry into state capture. Angelo Agrizzi, who was Bosasa's chief operations officer, among other roles, between 1999 and December 2016, said he bumped into Segale on Wednesday during the adjournment standing with police officers providing security at the commission in Parktown, Johannesburg.

He said he later learnt that Segale had entered the venue of the hearings using his old, expired police identity card.

Head of the commission's legal team Paul Pretorius said an investigation was underway into the incident and the inquiry's security team would produce a report.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the incident must be properly investigated to prevent the use of an expired police card to evade security.

Agrizzi previously told the commission that his life and his family's were in danger following threatening anonymous calls and claims that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson could make people disappear.

According to Agrizzi, Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations, also paid bribes of between R10 000 and R20 000 to silence them and prevent them from spilling the beans on illegal activities at the company.

"We paid a 15% premium to get the cash because the money was laundered," he said.

Agrizzi said the cash came from across the country, Zimbabwe and from betting.

Political Bureau and African News Agency

