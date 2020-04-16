Alcohol traders delivered blow as government reinforces booze travel ban

Johannesburg - Major retailers in the liquor industry and tavern owners have been dealt yet another a blow as the government on Thursday emphasised the current ban on the transportation of alcohol during the duration of the lockdown would remain until April 30.

These were added strict measures announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma today during a joint government briefing on new amendments on regulations governing the lockdown.

She made these strict measures as the Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to force him to open up their businesses.

But Dlamini-Zuma was adamant, saying “there will be no transportation of alcohol until the end of the lockdown”.

According to Dlamini-Zuma, who alongside several ministers gave an update on discussions and decisions taken by the National Command Council, all transport regulations during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was expected to conclude on Thursday, will continue in the two-week extended period which was announced by Ramaphosa on Thursday last week.